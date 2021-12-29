Hafley on Military Bowl Cancellation: ‘I Felt Terrible’

Jeff Hafley sat down to eat an omelet, just a few days away from Boston College’s Military Bowl matchup against East Carolina. His first bowl game as a head coach.

A bowl game that would never happen.

Hafley was excited about the practices BC stitched together in Annapolis, Maryland. That enthusiasm morphed into worry with one text.

He told ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” Tuesday that he received news that one of his players had tested positive for COVID-19 and was dealing with a bad fever.

A BC spokesman told The Boston Globe that BC had one positive result the day the team left Boston, a bunch more on Christmas Day and even more on Sunday.

The outbreak that the Eagles had steered clear from for close to two years finally struck. At the worst time possible.

“That’s what’s hard,” Hafley explained Tuesday on “Packer and Durham.” “You look back to last year when we were in the middle of COVID, we didn’t have one positive case in over 8,000 tests. We played nine straight and 11 [total] games.”

He continued: “Even this year, going forward, our protocols were tight. We didn’t even send our players home. We took our finals, we stuck together. No one left. No one visited their families. We got on a plane. We had masks. We had masks in meetings.”

BC helped set the standard for COVID-19 prevention in college football last year. The Eagles had just one positive case, and no games or practices were canceled because of the virus. They also were the first of 22 teams to voluntarily opt out of a bowl game in 2020 due to the restrictions and rigors of COVID-19.

Ahead of this year, BC was the fifth FBS program to require vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend home games. And the team complied with university guidelines, mandating vaccination. Just one player transferred because of the decision.