Hafley ‘Hoping it’s One Guy’ Under Center Versus Hokies

A day after Boston College rotated redshirt senior Dennis Grosel and true freshman Emmett Morehead at quarterback during BC’s 21-6 loss at Syracuse, second-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley admitted that he wasn’t a fan of signal callers going in and out.

Unless one is a runner and one is a thrower, he explained.

Despite confirming that he and his staff have made a decision, Hafley wouldn’t name the starter Tuesday, however, he was asked if BC will be rolling with one quarterback Friday night against Virginia Tech.

“I’m hoping it’s one guy,” Hafley said. “As you know, how I honestly would like to do it. I don’t want to tell you like, yeah, it’s just one guy. And then, all of a sudden, it could be two. But I’d like it to be one.”

Hafley continued: “I just want to get a guy a chance to go play, but if something happens where we got to change it up, then I don’t want you guys looking at me like I was lying to you. But that’s the plan. Just so you know. That’s the honest truth.”

So it appears that, barring injury or serious offensive struggles, BC will be sticking with one quarterback during Friday’s Red Bandana Game against Virginia Tech.

Morehead came in on the Eagles’ third offensive series in the Carrier Dome last weekend and ended up playing 43 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Grosel, on the other hand, was in for 29 snaps, the last of which came during BC’s final drive. Morehead played the previous three series.

Morehead was 6-of-15 for 87 yards while Grosel, who started his 14th career game and sixth of the season, was 9-of-17 for 93 yards. Both completed passes of 40 or more yards to wide receiver Zay Flowers in the defeat.

“We’re blessed to have a lot of guys that can operate back in the pocket,” fifth-year left guard Zion Johnson said Tuesday. “At the end of the day, we’re gonna do our job, no matter who’s back there, whether it’s Phil [Jurkovec], Dennis, Emmett or whoever else is on the roster.

“We’re going to try to protect them and do our best to perform and execute.”