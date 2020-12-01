EagleAction - Hafley ‘Hopeful’ Jurkovec, Bailey Will Play at Virginia

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Tuesday afternoon he’s “hopeful” starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec (left knee) and running back David Bailey (upper body) will be good to go for Saturday’s regular season finale at Virginia.

“They’re progressing well,” Hafley said. “Very hopeful that they’ll continue to progress well, and I’m hopeful that they’ll both play in the game. Very happy that neither injury is very severe or serious.”

Jurkovec sustained a non-contact, left knee injury midway through the third quarter of the Eagles’ victory over Louisville this past weekend. The redshirt sophomore dropped back to pass and awkwardly misfired on a short pass to Travis Levy after planting his left foot. He limped off the field, got looked at behind the medical tent, and spent the rest of the game on the sideline with a headset on, cheering on backup Dennis Grosel, who fended off the Cardinal comeback.

Hafley said on Sunday that Jurkovec’s X-ray came back clean.

Notably, Jurkovec separated his throwing shoulder earlier this season at Clemson. He played the next week at Syracuse but was unable to practice leading up to that matchup, and he still wasn’t 100% for his reunion with Notre Dame on Nov. 14. Thanks to the bye week, Jurkovec was healthy again by the time last Saturday’s contest versus the Cardinals rolled around.

Bailey also exited the Louisville game in the third quarter. The junior running back clocked out with 10 carries, 53 rushing yards, and a pair of touchdowns. His first scoring play featured a vintage pile push, as Bailey dragged a handful of Louisville defenders past the plane. Then, on the Eagles’ first touchdown drive of the second half, Bailey took off from the three-yard line and leapt into the end zone, logging his seventh rushing score of the season.

That was his final carry of the game.

Over the past five games, he’s averaged 4.6 yards per rush and tallied six rushing touchdowns. To put that in perspective, in the opening five weeks of the Eagles’ 2020 campaign, Bailey averaged a meager 3.3 yards per carry and found the end zone on the ground just once.

Neither Bailey nor Jurkovec has missed a game this season.