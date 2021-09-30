Hafley Believes Clemson Is ‘Inches Away’ From Clicking

The sky is falling in Clemson. Not really. But it feels that way.

The No. 25 Tigers are ranked lower than they have been since Week 7 of 2014. They’ve yet to score more than three touchdowns against an FBS opponent. They’ve been bitten by the injury bug. And their offensive line looks out of whack.

In all likelihood, Clemson’s streak of six straight College Football Playoff appearances is over. Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, however, doesn’t think the 2-2 Tigers are far off from getting back on track.

“Guys, they’re just like inches away,” Hafley said Tuesday. “I mean [DJ Uiagalelei is] throwing passes that, gosh, they’re just misses, or they just dropped them, or the back just missed a cutback.”

That’s the message Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is championing, anyway. The longtime Tigers frontman told reporters Tuesday that “sometimes to make progress you have to go backwards.” This week has been about returning to the fundamentals: technique, ball security, cleaning up missed assignments.

“Nobody wants to hear it, but, the reality is, we’re two or three less mistakes from being 4-0,” Swinney said. “We wouldn’t be much better as a team, but y’all would be asking me different questions. We stunk it up last Saturday but still had a chance to win in double overtime.

“It’s not that far from the penthouse to the outhouse.”

Swinney’s players haven’t been through this kind of adversity before. Linebacker James Skalski—notably, battling a shoulder injury right now—has been in Death Valley since 2016, and all he knows is ACC Championships and national title contention.

That said, Swinney has been through some ups and downs. Not as much recently but at the start of his Clemson career. In 2010, Swinney’s second year as the Tigers’ full-time head coach, they went 6-6. The following season, Clemson stormed out to an 8-0 start before losing three of its final five games, namely a 70-33 Orange Bowl to West Virginia.

He mentioned, too, that the 2020 campaign offered its fair share of uncertainty with Trevor Lawrence being sidelined with COVID-19 for two games, and the Tigers losing to Notre Dame on the road.

Hafley admires the program Swinney has developed. He made that evident Tuesday.

“I kind of look up to him,” Hafley said. “What he’s done at Clemson and where he’s taken it and built it and stayed there and the consistency? I mean, I think it’s awesome, rather than a guy that probably could have jumped around here or there.”

Hafley applauded the entire Clemson coaching staff and declared that the Tigers are much better than their record indicates.

“Just turn on the tape and watch ’em,” he said.

Clemson lost a ton of production on the offensive side of the ball, with the departure of Lawrence, all-world running back Travis Etienne, and wide receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers, among others. The thought was, plug in Uiagalelei, who starred in Lawrence’s absence last season, and the Tigers will be fine. That hasn’t been the case.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who has been Clemson’s primary play-caller since 2014, is under fire for a scheme that ESPN analyst, and former NFL quarterback, Robert Griffin III called “archaic” during the Tigers’ double-overtime loss at North Carolina State last week.