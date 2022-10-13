During his first year as head coach of Boston College men's basketball, Earl Grant made it clear that he wanted his Eagles to be playing their best in March.

They delivered, beating Pitt and Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament before flirting with a trip to the conference semifinals against Miami.

BC finished 13-20, including 6-14 in league competition. The Eagles endured a pair of five-game losing streaks and relied on defense—they posted their best KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency rating (100.0) since 2009-10—and rebounding to scrap for wins. BC ranked seventh in the ACC in rebounding margin (+1.24 per game) and seventh in the league in turnover margin (+0.52 per game).

Added defensive intensity and a will to hound the glass allowed BC to compete in some games it had no business competing in last season. Of the Eagles' 14 ACC losses in 2021-22, five were decided by five points or fewer.

At this week's ACC Tipoff, Grant was asked about how BC can flip those close defeats into close wins in his second year at the helm.

"Now, I've got guys back that play for me," Grant said Wednesday, via ACC Network. "I know what their strengths are. I know what their weaknesses are. They've got a good understanding of our system.

"I think the maturity and experience will be the reason that we could do a better job in some of those games."

Unlike last year, when BC ranked 296th nationally in minutes continuity (30.7%) amid a coaching transition, the Eagles are returning their leading scorer (Makai Ashton-Langford), second-leading scorer (DeMarr Langford Jr.), leading rebounder (TJ Bickerstaff), a rising star point guard (Jaeden Zackery) and a center that was an All-ACC All-Tournament selection (Quinten Post).

BC did lose starting center James Karnik, but Karnik and Post split time at the five last year and, on occasion, Post—who ended up starting 11 games—played with Karnik in the frontcourt.

Grant praised Ashton-Langford for returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday, calling the veteran guard, and former Providence transfer, "the heart and soul of our team."

"We've got to build on what we did last year," Grant said. "We've got to continue to believe that we've got to defend and rebound to be successful. And then we've got to understand with all of the guys returning, and even new guys that are capable, that we've got to have a shared responsibility on offense."

In an earlier interview with ACC Network Wednesday, Grant hinted at the flexibility BC has, in regard to its lineup. Depth has been hard to come by for the program throughout the last decade. But with four new freshmen, two of whom are four-star recruits (Prince Aligbe and DJ Hand), Grant has some more options offensively than he had in 2021-22.

Grant discussed last season that he likes to use four guards. We saw that toward the end of ACC play, and he said Wednesday how "refreshing" it is to have Ashton-Langford and Zackery in the backcourt, particularly since they offer quite the defensive presence. But Grant labeled the younger Langford, DeMarr, as the team's X-factor.

"Because a lot of times at his size—6-foot-5, 217—we can play him at the point and play Makai and JZ on the wing," Grant explained.

Bottom line, BC should be able to get more creative with an offense that posted the fourth-lowest field goal percentage (42.8%) in the ACC in 2021-22.