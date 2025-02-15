Grant Shares Thoughts On State Of The Program After Another Bad Loss

Another day, another embarrassing loss for the men's basketball team.

The Eagles were blown out - although the final score was 70-62 - by an NC State team on Saturday that started the day below BC in the ACC basement.

Now at 10-15 overall and 2-12 in the conference, the chatter surrounding Earl Grant's job is going to get louder and louder over the final three weeks of the season.

During his postgame press conference, I asked Grant whether or not he's started to think about the future and how to turn the program around, or if he's discussed any plans with Blake James.

"I think right now, I'm really just trying to help these players navigate through what we're going through," he said. "That's my responsibility, my job as a coach, is to help the players be the best they can be on the court, in the classroom. So, that's my focus. Me and Blake, we discuss a lot of things.

"I think we know exactly...it doesn't take a great person with great vision and sight to see where we are and what's going on. I think we know there's some things we've got to do to get the program back on track where we just had it 5 months ago. We've got a plan to do that."

I also asked Grant whether or not he's worried about his young roster mentally checking out as the losses pile up.

"Any time you deal with adversity, failure or setbacks, it's really hard. It's actually...it's developing something in you that doesn't feel good," he added. "But, any great team I've had that had great success were guys who I lost with before. I've seen this before.

"It feels more like a first year, like we're trying to rebuild. We're trying...we rebuilt the program and we're trying to rebuild it again. So, it feels like a first year because...tonight, it was three freshman that stabilized the game. I'm proud of them. I think yeah, adversity does suck, but it does develop something great in you if you don't allow it to break you down.

"I think these guys are showing great resilience and they're going to be hardened and they going to find success if they continue to work the way they're doing."