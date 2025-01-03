Grading The Offense In 2024

On to the next bit of our look back at the 2024 season.

Thought it'd be a good idea to grade each offensive position (defense later this weekend or early next week). Here's what I thought each unit deserved for a letter grade this season...

Quarterbacks (B-)

Given the fact that the guy who everyone (except me) thought was the next big thing was terrible early and then got benched, I'd say James picked up the slack quite well the last few weeks of the season. The Eagles ultimately still won seven games, but things should have been much better early on. Castellanos continued to be a turnover machine and yet BC was still ranked No. 25 at one point. James finished this year with 1,202 yards and six touchdowns. Castellanos flat out cost the team at least two games and then put James in a very awkward position, having to take over the reigns and leadership roles late. Still, James and the team handled it with class and ultimately, this wasn't an epic collapse that a lot of programs might have had if the backup had to close out the season.

Running Backs (A)

From literally the first day of spring ball to the final whistle at Yankee Stadium, this unit was unquestionably the best the team had all season. Between Robichaux, Ward (who was oddly very under utilized as the season went on) Jones, Richard and McDonald, those guys were absolutely fantastic and most importantly, consistent. Each of them brought a unique style to the table and at any point any one of those guys could go off, like we saw McDonald do late in the year. As a group, BC's running backs had 2,163 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Even in 2025 with the departure of Kye, this unit should be the best one BC has next season, especially with the additions of MacCormack and Dodd and (hopefully) the return of a healthy Alex Broome.

Wide receivers (C)

Pretty disappointing year for this group, especially after what I saw in spring ball and training camp. Now, of course, most of this is on Castellanos not being able to get certain guys the ball more, but Jerand Bradley and Jayden McGowan were supposed to be speedy, elite guys with Bradley being that 'go up and get it' guy BC hasn't had in years. That never panned out though. Jaedn Skeete had a quiet year and then got hurt and even Lewis Bond - who still had 689 yards and 67 catches - only finished with three scores. The team (RB's and WR's included) had just 24 total touchdown catches. Reed Harris was the biggest bright spot as he exploded onto the scene and finished with 486 yards on just 17 grabs. He is your No. 1 heading into next year and Bond is sort of a 1A, but with James (or Lonergan) under center, it's hard to imagine that unit won't have a much bigger season in 2025.

Tight Ends (C)

Another year and another disappointing showing by the tight end room, although, it could have been worse (like 2023). Both Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin were serviceable, but again, this team has struggled mightily to get legitimate production from this room since the departure of Hunter Long. Morales had six TD's on 28 catches while Franklin had three touchdowns on 27 grabs. Good, but certainly not great. BC desperately needs to find a legitimate red zone threat at the TE position moving forward, but there's reason to be encouraged given what Morales was able to do with iffy quarterback play until James became the starter.

Offensive Line (A-)

Hard not to like what this veteran unit did up front in 2024. Trapilo, Kendall, Conley, Bowry and Taylor were solid and if TC could actually throw on the run, I think these guys would have had gotten a lot more credit for the job they did. Pass protection was usually fine and again, the running game was well above average. Their ability to deal with the loss of TC and seamlessly protect James was great to see. The problem now will be replacing guys like Ozzy and Drew not only on the field, but off it as leaders. Bowry has already announced he'll be back, which helps immensely fill that leadership void. After what we saw in the Pinstripe Bowl though, BC will certainly look to add some bodies in the portal with legitimate game experience as well. All in all, I think it's fair to say Matt Applebaum did another outstanding job with this group for the second straight year.