Grading The Defense For 2024

Apologies for it taking me a while to finally get around to this after writing the offense one up last week, blame the Patriots.

I thought this unit had a really good year overall given some of the injuries. Joe Marinaro's story alone makes what this defense did a success this season, considering that position was hit hardest. Were there inconsistencies and a few frustrating perfomances? Certainly, but as a whole, Tim Lewis' first season running the show was a success in my book.

Defensive line (A) - When you have the ACC Defensive Player of the Year up front, it's hard to be very critical of this group. Overall, guys like Neto Okpala (37 tackles, 1 sack), Cam Horsely (42 tackles), Owen Stoudmire (30 tackles) and of course Donovan (16.5 sacks), made this unit the best on the team aside for maybe running back. The defense gave up 30 points only three times (Louisville, V-Tech, SMU) and despite injuries all over the place, found a way to kept the Eagles in (just about) every single game. Add in guys like George Rooks and Gilbert Tongrongou along with some transfers, this should be another good group next season.

Linebackers (C+) - If we're going to be critical of one unit on this side of the ball, it's gotta be the linebackers. But, in fairness, injuries to Kam Arnold (appeared in just 7 games) and Owen McGowan (appeared in 9 games) killed any true depth there was. Joe Marinaro's remarkable story from special teams walk on, to captain, to legitimate inside linebacker by the end of the Nebraska week (he finished with 28 tackles and a pick on the year) is what college football is all about. Quintayvious Hutchins was probably the biggest impact player that was a bit under the radar before camp, finishing with 14 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Daveon Crouch was very good this season as well, racking up 34 solo tackles and two sacks (77 combined tackles). Sione Hala was a bit disappointing given how strong of a camp he had, finishing with 11 tackles. Jaylen Blackwell and Bryce Steele missed either the full season or chunks of it and should be big additions when healthy for 2025 along with Hutchins and Crouch. All things considered, this group held up as well as it probably could have and should be much deeper next season.

Cornerbacks (B) - The top guy, legitimate No. 1 Amari Jackson went down after appearing in just six games, suddenly slotting everyone else one notch ahead of where they were originally on the depth chart. Bryquice Brown (1 forced fumble, 12 solo tackles) played in eight games and turned into a solid cover guy. Max Tucker continues to show he absolutely belongs in the ACC (22 tackles, 2 picks) while Ashton McShane proved he can be reliable for you and Isaiah Farris was more than serviceable once he saw the field. Jalon Williams will continue to be a factor and graduate Cam Martinez - while flashing a ton in camp - didn't have a huge year, but did finish with 20 solo tackles and a fumble recovery. All in all, I thought much like the linebacking core, this group did about as well as it could have once Jackson went down.

Safeties (B) - KP Price (nine tackles, 1 INT), Kahlil Ali (who has since transferred), Jalen Cheek (six tackles, 1 INT), Carter Davis (33 solo tackles, 3 INTs, 3 forced fumbles) and Bugg Jones all basically learned on the fly this season. Again, the run defense was an issue at times, but overall this unit held up on the back end and weren't just constantly turning and chasing guys. Given the age and the additions that will come from either the portal and/or high school recruiting, the safeties group is only going to get better with more experience. This was an important development season for that unit.