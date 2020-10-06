EagleAction - Go Figure: Three Games in, 10 Stats to Know

Boston College, a two-touchdown underdog, was a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime against the No. 12 team in the country on Saturday evening. Despite falling to 2-1, the Eagles turned heads over the weekend. After all, BC had lost to AP Top 25 opponents by an average of 30 points from 2016-19. Things have changed with Jeff Hafley at the helm. It’s not just the team’s brand and energy, though. Schematically, these Eagles are much different from past iterations of the program. And it’s showing on paper. Here are some significant stats and trends through three weeks of play. 70.3 rushing yards per game: BC’s rushing attack is almost non-existent. That’s not a typo. Three games into the 2019 season, the Eagles had already racked up 735 yards on the ground. In other words, they were averaging 245 rushing yards per game—that’s 34 more rushing yards than BC has totaled so far this fall. The Eagles have ran the ball 42.9% of the time in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense but have averaged a meager 2.4 yards per attempt. 274.3 passing yards per game: BC is a passing team now. There’s no way around it. Phil Jurkovec threw the ball 56 times against the Tar Heels, and although Hafley said that wasn’t the game plan going in, it’s clear that the offensive emphasis is on the air attack. Jurkovec already has a pair of 300-yard passing games under his belt. Only one Eagles quarterback threw for 300+ yards in a game during the Steve Addazio era: Anthony Brown at Wake Forest in 2018.

There was only one game during Addazio's 7-year tenure where a QB passed for 300+ yds in a game (Sept. 13, 2018: Anthony Brown @ Wake).



One game into Hafley's BC career, a QB has already reached that mark.



Jurkovec vs. Duke: 17/23, 300 pass yds, 2 TDs



*Photo via @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/9BzBgRuZif — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) September 20, 2020

68.4% completion percentage: Not only is Jurkovec dropping back to pass 39 times per game, but he’s doing so with better accuracy than Eagles fans are accustomed to. BC hasn’t had a quarterback complete more than 60% of his passes in a single season since 2013. The Notre Dame transfer’s been on the money when it’s mattered most, completing 11-of-12 second-half passes at Duke, 12 of his final 14 throws in the comeback win over Texas State, and 8-of-10 on the Eagles’ last touchdown drive against UNC. 11 sacks: Last year, the Eagles had the second-worst pass rush in the ACC. Struggling to fill the void left by Harold Landry, Zach Allen, and Wyatt Ray, BC rounded out 2019 with 19 sacks. Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase has helped the Eagles return to their havoc-wreaking ways in the backfield. BC has 11 sacks through three games. Its 3.67 sacks per game average is good for fifth in the ACC and tied for 12th nationally. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie leads the team with 3.0 quarterback takedowns. Maine grad transfer Maximilian Roberts trails with 2.5.

Got after the QB 😤 pic.twitter.com/s2zSKADJyb — BC Football (@BCFootball) October 6, 2020

11 sacks allowed: While BC has revamped its pass rush, it has gone backwards in the trenches on the other side of the ball. Coming off a season in which the Eagles’ offensive line gave up just 13 sacks all year, it has already let up 11 in three weeks of competition. Even though BC returned four All-ACC starters, O-Line coach Matt Applebaum shifted the composition of line, and the chemistry hasn’t carried over. It’s natural for the O-Line to crack more often in an unusually pass-heavy BC offense, especially with Jurkovec looking to extend plays. Still, some of the blame lies on the guys up front, not just with sacks but penalties, too. 6 red zone field goals: BC has been able to find its way to the red zone, but penalties, dropped passes, and poorly-timed sacks have often forced Hafley to trot out his kicker to cap drives. This past weekend, the Eagles had the ball inside UNC’s 20-yard line on five separate occasions. They scored every time, however, three of those possessions ended with a measly three points. BC has seven red zone touchdowns and six red zone field goals to its name this year. 22 penalties: There were yellow flags everywhere on Saturday, for both teams. But the Eagles took the cake with 12 infractions, including five false starts and back-to-back defensive personal fouls, for a total of 110 yards. BC has shot itself in the foot each of the past three weeks, wiping a touchdown off the board because of a penalty up front in all three games. Already, Hafley’s Eagles have 22 infractions on the year. The team is tied with Miami, East Carolina, and UTEP for the 19th-most penalties in the FBS.

BC methodically moves the ball downfield, using play-action and screen passes to pick up 1st Downs.



But for the 2nd straight week, an Alec Lindstrom penalty (this time, ineligible receiver downfield) negates a Jurkovec TD pass.



Would have been CJ Lewis' 2nd career TD catch. pic.twitter.com/w5tC0OwLL6 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) September 26, 2020