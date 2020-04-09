Georgia OT sees "great opportunity" at Boston College
Athens Academy (Ga.) offensive tackle Hugh Laughlin picked up an offer from Boston College recently and so the Eagles are fresh on his mind.Eagle Action caught up with the 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news