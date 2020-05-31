EagleAction - Georgia calls BC his favorite

Georgia calls BC his favorite
If you follow BC's football recruiting efforts and offers on social media you might have noticed an offer to Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County linebacker Trevin Wallace last week.Only the offer went out a l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news