Garwo III, Levy Earn ACC Weekly Honors After UMass Performances
Production came at a premium for Boston College running backs in 2020. This weekend, however, the Eagles piled up 250 yards on the ground. And, on Monday, two BC backs earned ACC weekly honors for the first time in their careers.
Pat Garwo III was named the conference’s running back of the week, and Travis Levy collected specialist of the week accolades.
Garwo shattered his previous career high of 36 yards (Oct. 10, 2020 versus Pittsburgh) with a 160-yard outing in Amherst. The 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore averaged 10.7 yards per pop, marking the second straight week where he averaged more than seven yards a carry.
BC had six rushing plays of 10-plus yards on Saturday. Garwo was responsible for five of them, and he played only 22 snaps. In other words, a third of Garwo’s rushing attempts this weekend went for 10 or more yards. And, actually, three of them produced 30-plus-yard gains.
Garwo was shifty and showcased breakaway speed as he followed a ferocious BC offensive line, which played a big part in the Eagles posting a Pro Football Focus run blocking grade of 73.3.
Levy also found success on the ground, taking seven carries for a total of 43 yards and a score. That touchdown was the byproduct of a 20-yard rush in the third quarter.
But Levy was recognized by the ACC for his work on special teams. He redeemed himself after muffing a punt in the third quarter with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown—tied for the fifth-longest kickoff return in BC history.
It was Levy’s first career kickoff return touchdown.
This is the second week in a row where two Eagles have nabbed ACC weekly honors. Last time around, it was quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers.