Garwo Credits Field Vision, Footwork to His First Love: Soccer

Boston College running back Pat Garwo III has been scoring since he was 4 years old—well, not on the gridiron.

“A lot of people back home say my best sport’s soccer,” Garwo said Thursday after spring practice.

Home for Garwo is Levittown, Pennsylvania. In other words, Bucks County, which neighbors Philadelphia. But his family is from Liberia, a country on the West African coast, where American football is an afterthought.

“Football’s not a sport in Liberia,” Garwo said. “So my mom had this rule where we weren’t gonna play football. I played soccer. That was my No. 1 sport.”

Garwo played forward and sometimes center mid. But he was a striker at heart. The 5-foot-8, 208-pound redshirt junior was constantly running and, as he says, scoring.

Soccer was his “thing.”

“It still is,” Garwo said.

He watches it with his family, his dad in particular, and will even play a bit when he’s home.

His switch to football wasn’t necessarily seamless. It started with him playing “kill the man with the ball” in late middle school. He joined some older kids in his neighborhood for the game. Then, in eighth grade, he experimented with playing both soccer and football.

Garwo broke his leg playing soccer, not football, and that’s what tipped the scale, ironically. By the time high school rolled around, he was all in on football, despite his limited knowledge of the game.

“I had a physical nature, but I didn’t know anything about football,” Garwo said. “I didn’t know the holes until like ninth grade.”

But Garwo calls himself a “big learner,” and he proved that at Conwell-Egan Catholic, where he became Pennsylvania’s highest-rated running back and the state’s No. 9 overall prospect in 2019. He set the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,879 yards as a junior. Then he one-upped himself, piling up 1,922 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, leaving as Conwell-Egan’s all-time scoring leader.

“It’s a gift,” BC left tackle Jack Conley said when describing what it’s like to block for Garwo.

“Pat’s got the best vision I’ve ever seen. He’ll be looking this way and make a cut this way because he sees out of the corner of his eye. It’s crazy.”