News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 16:44:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Garden State back is blowing up

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Class of 2021 running back Will Towns of Jackson Memorial in New Jersey has been an under the radar prospect for most of his recruitment but that appears to be changing.The Boston College offer is ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}