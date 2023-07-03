BC Birdball fans just trying to enjoy their 4th of July holiday received some stunning news on Monday.



According to Kendall Rodgers of D1 Baseball, long time head coach Mike Gambino is leaving the program to take the reigns at Penn State.



Just a few weeks ago, Gambino agreed to a five-year extension to remain the leader of the Eagles' program. In a day and age where loyalty means less and less than the money, it appears the money was too good to pass up in this situation. One source I spoke with was stunned and "did not see it coming."



Gambino not only played for the program, but spent 14 years at the helm of it. What makes this decision so surprising is how adamant he had been recently about getting the new Pete Frates Center and field at The Harrington Athletic Village on the national stage. BC tied its program record for most wins this past season and came up a game or two short of hosting an NCAA Regional.



On the same day that BC found out its seeding, Gambino told reporters that he felt bad for everyone associated with the program that BC wasn't going to be hosting. But, he also talked about how that would be the driving force behind winter workouts and the main source of motivation for the 2024 team. Of course, Pat Kraft - former BC AD - is now at Penn State and already had a pre-existing relationship with Gambino, which has allowed Kraft to poach arguably one of the best coaches remaining at BC in any sport.



"I am thrilled to welcome Mike and his family to Happy Valley as our new baseball coach," Kraft said. "We worked with Mike at BC and know how he grows a program to find success on a national stage."



"My wife, kids and I are honored and humbled to be a part of the Penn State baseball program," Gambino added. "I couldn't be more excited to get to work with these young men and develop this program into a national contender and challenge to make the College World Series. We will work tirelessly each and every day to make our alumni, former players and everyone involved in the program proud."



The search for a new Birdball head coach will most likely begin in the coming days following the holiday.






