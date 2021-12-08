Galloway Out Until at Least January After Knee Surgery

Brevin Galloway wasn’t himself when he made his Boston College debut. That much was clear by his 2-of-9 shooting performance in the season opener against Dartmouth. Galloway, who missed practically all of last season with an ACL tear, was wearing a thick brace on his rehabbed left knee. Early in the second half, though, he appeared to tweak it. Galloway grimaced in pain on the bench, was visibly frustrated and could not return. Not for that game or the next five. But he came back to help the Eagles turn a three-game losing streak into a three-game winning streak, which was capped with BC’s largest win over Notre Dame in program history. Galloway came off the bench to add valuable minutes despite a re-aggravated knee. Now that BC is back on track, the veteran guard is trying to get himself right.

Galloway announced Tuesday night that he had successful surgery on that left knee and will be back at some point in January. It’s not often that players report their own injury status, however, Galloway is as transparent as they come, and he’s well connected with the BC community. He retweets BC students and alums who have shared their support since his arrival in Chestnut Hill. And he’s head coach Earl Grant’s ambassador for recruiting trips. After all, he’s known Grant since he was just a kid, and he played for him at College of Charleston. Galloway shot just 32.4% from the field in his first four games, but he did give BC some much-needed 3-point shooting. He was averaging 1.8 makes beyond the arc per game and even piled up three triples in the Eagles’ win over Columbia on Nov. 26. Galloway’s most impressive performance came against Notre Dame, though. He scored seven straight points for BC. It was a sequence that started with a pump fake and a jumper from the left block and ended with him picking the pocket of Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan and finishing with a layup at the other end. A 3-pointer was sandwiched in the middle.

