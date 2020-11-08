Future Eagle edge defender Neto Okpala on a sack binge
Talk to people who know high school football on the ground in the state of Georgia and there's a chance they will have heard of Loganville's Neto Okpala.Maybe they didn't know about him before this...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news