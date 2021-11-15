Future Eagle defensive lineman Kivon Wright covers lots of ground
Manvel, Tex., weakside defensive end Kivon Wright has been committed to Boston College since the summer and based on a conversation with Eagle Action at the start of this week it seems like he hasn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news