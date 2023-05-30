CHESTNUT HILL - After gathering as a team in the clubhouse at the Pete Frates Center on Monday to watch the NCAA selection show, BC quickly got dressed and hit the field.



Just before that, Vince Cimini and Peter Burns briefly met with the media to talk about the regional hosting snub and expectations heading down to Alabama.



CIMINI ON THE EXCITEMENT OF SEEING BC POP UP DURING THE SELECTION SHOW



"Yeah, this has been a long time coming. We've all been very excited to find out where we're going to end up. I think from the beginning of the year, we knew we could make a special run at this thing. Today's a recognition of a lot of hard work I think."



CIMINI ON ALABAMA BEING ON BC'S RADAR FOR A POTENTIAL REGIONAL DESTINATION



"Honestly, we had no idea. After (Sunday) night, we were kind of just talking about it and just anywhere we go, we'll make a good run at it."



CIMINI ON THE CHATTER AMONGST GUYS ONCE HEARING BC WASN'T HOSTING A REGIONAL & IF THERE'S A CHIP ON THE TEAM'S SHOULDER



"Yeah, but I think we've played with a chip on our shoulder all year. Especially from the predictions at the beginning of the year. Nobody even had us making a regional, so to be a two seed (in the bracket)...it would've been great to host, here and it would have done a lot for the program, but I think we have just as good of an opportunity as a two seed."



CIMINI ON BEING IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2016



"That was everyone's goal when you commit to play here. Everyone wants to play in the postseason. It's every kid's dream just to have a chance to go to Omaha. It's special. We're going to make the most of it."



CIMINI ON BEING IN A REGIONAL WITH THREE TEAMS THE PROGRAM HAS NEVER SEEN



"We've watched plenty of highlights on YouTube and on the SEC Network, so we know that any team that's in the postseason is talented and everyone's hungry. It doesn't matter what conference you're in or who you're playing. Everyone wants the same thing. We're ready."



BURNS ON THE BALANCE THROUGHOUT BC'S LINEUP



"The whole year we had everyone's back. We kind of knew that was going to be our strong suit, we knew we had a deep lineup. The coaching staff really prepared us throughout the fall and winter. It's one of those things where if one guy doesn't get the job done, we've got his back and the next guy will. So, just go right down the line."



BURNS ON WHAT IT MEANS TO MAKE THE NCAA TOURNAMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2016



"It's huge. Not only for the guys in the locker room, but the alumni. The donors. The coaching staff. It's been a long time coming and you could tell throughout the year, we really grinded through it. We've kind of had some ups and downs, but we've kind of been playing with that chip on our shoulder throughout the whole year."



BURNS ON IF HE FOLLOWED BC BASEBALL GROWING UP AS A LOCAL GUY



"Yeah, for sure. My grandparents, they were big BC football fans, so I was always around here, especially being from the area. I've always liked Boston College athletics. During the recruiting process when Coach Gambino came up to talk, no brainer. I mean, this place is unbelievable and then the Pete Frates Center and Harrington Athletics Village have been two unbelievable additions."



BURNS ON WHAT THE TEAM LEARNED ABOUT QUICK TURNAROUNDS DURING THE ACC TOURNAMENT



"It wasn't that much different. For us, every game is the next big game. It doesn't matter. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday...every game's a World Series for us. Playing in that tournament was special. It's a great event for guys to kind of get a feel for what playoff baseball is like. It was good to get our feet wet, but like I said earlier, I think the whole year we've just been playing with that chip on our shoulder. Every day is a huge game and we're always on to the next one."



BURNS ON SHOWING TEAMS IN ALABAMA WHAT NORTHEAST BASEBALL IS ABOUT



"Yeah, we're fired up. Chip on our shoulder, but I think getting down there, it's playoff baseball. It's what everyone dreams for.. Playing i a regional and doing it together, especially with this group of guys we have in the locker room...it's a special group. We all really have that brotherly love for each other and that good team atmosphere. We're super excited."



BURNS ON THE CONVERSATION TURNING TO 'LET'S GO PROVE SOMETHING' ONCE FINDING OUT BC WASN'T HOSTING A REGIONAL



"For sure. I think that's the competitive aspect in all of us. I think all athletes have that factor, you know what I mean? Where you want to be the best and I think if you're not upset about stuff like that, you're just not competitive. It wasn't like we were angry or anything. I mean, we've always...like I've been saying, we've always had that chip on our shoulder the whole year and we're excited to go down to Alabama."