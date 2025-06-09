BC Picks Up 15th 2026 Commit With RB Sedric Addison

Even before some fans had their morning coffee, the Eagles got more good news Monday morning.

2026 running back Sedric Addison from Georgia announced his commitment on social media. Addison is about to enter his senior year at Peachtree Ridge High School.

With newcomers Bo MacCormack and Mekhi Dodd joining an already stacked room this year, running backs coach Savon Huggins continues to add to an already outstanding group with Addison, who is 6-feet and 200lbs with room to grow.

Addison had 17 total offers and committed after an official visit this weekend. Those offers included schools like Duke, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Michigan State.

Addison is the 15th commit for the class of 2026 and the seventh guy from outside New England.