CHESTNUT HILL - This was an important spring for Emmett Morehead, and he knew it.



With the team now completely his, Morehead has been able to continue developing relationships with his teammates on both sides of the ball and has all the confidence in the world from his coaches. Here's what Morehead had to say following the spring game on Saturday...



ON SPRING OVERALL

"We had a really good spring. We put a lot in, we installed a lot of our offense and executed it well. Today, we ran only a couple plays, but it (spring) went really well. I think the guys really like the offense and it clicked really well for us in a short amount of time. We did a lot of good work this spring."



ON RED ZONE STRUGGLES IN SPRING GAME

"We only had two red zone plays in and they were playing one coverage. It's hard. Spring games are a little tough. You don't want to show what you're going to do next year. We'd rather err on the side of keeping our best plays and the density of our playbook hidden right now and I think we did. We'll be great in the red zone, we'll score a lot of points."



ON HIS COMFORT PLAYING UNDER CENTER IN THIS OFFENSE

"I think with Coach Cignetti my freshman year I got really comfortable under center. We did a lot of pro style stuff. My opinion is that when you have a really good run game, the play action's under center are a lot better. I think it's much harder for linebackers to see the flow of the offensive line and the ball fake and all going on. It's confusing for defenses. Unfortunately, last year, we weren't running the ball well enough to really get enough bite from linebackers. The play action game was weak. This year, I think we're going to be so much better and more efficient in that aspect. I'm comfortable under center, out of gun, it doesn't really matter to me. I think my footwork has really improved and we have such a good offensive line right now that I'm confident I can hitch up into the pocket and have a good front pocket most of the time, which is great, it's all I can ask for. I think we'll be doing a little bit of both, but we'll be versatile."



ON TAJI HARRIS AND DINO TOMLIN

"I love those guys, they work really hard with me every day after practice. Guys that grind like that with me every day and put in those deposits, I know I can trust them in big moments during the season. I know Dino came up a bunch with me last year. Those are going to be guys that you can always rely on. They're going to line up correctly and run what they need to run. Make the right adjustments and (Saturday0, we're really not too worried about. We want to put on a good show for you guys, but we know what we can do and what we've been doing all spring, even though i know you guys haven't seen it too much. We've been doing a lot of really good stuff and those guys have been really involved. Once we get Joe and Ryan, we have so many guys that are just starting to get going and they're really, really talented guys. It's exciting because we do have some of the best depth I've seen at the position. It's a lot of fun to be able to have so many targets and guys that can do different things. Taji's a really big body and can help in the run game and the pass game. We'll be using him in different ways, but he's a really good kid."



ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

"This is practice 16 for us (the spring game), so these guys are a little tired. We've been going for a long time and early every morning, we've been really grinding. So, this was kind of the last effort, the last push and I think we did pretty good. It's always hard to tell when you're not tackling. Those little tag offs and the run tags, that's not a tackle in a lot of those games and we hope guys can break tackles, so it's hard to tell. You never really know until we're full speed, so we won't know until September, but I thought we did great."



ON HAVING MULTIPLE GUYS THAT CAN TRY AND REPLACE ZAY'S PRODUCTION

"I think we have a lot of guys. Zay said it himself, Ryan is faster than him in a straight line. He's really, really impressive. I think at UCF, they didn't utilize him the same ways that we're going to. We're going to really try to get him in the pass game, not just in RPO's and quick screens and stuff. Which, you know, he would take a bubble screen 95 yards, some of his plays are incredible. We're going to try and get him more involved in our whole playbook. We have a lot of guys. Jaden (Williams) is extremely fast. The speed comparisons between Zay and Jaden have been there since day one. I'm really excited for Zay. I'm really happy for him and he's going to do great. We have a lot of guys coming in and already here that are going to be able to replace and do a lot of the same stuff. Zay is special and he's going to make a lot of crazy plays at any level, but we have guys that are just starting right now and just getting ready. They'll be great."



ON HIS OFFSEASON TRAINING PLAN

"We have still a little bit more of our playbook to go in, so we'll be installing that. In terms of physical training, I'm going to go really hard and get my body as ready to go as I can for next year. Right now, I'm about 245lbs. which is 10 pounds heavier than I was last year. I feel light on my feet. Better, stronger, more durable. I'll just keep trying to get stronger and quicker. I think speed is the emphasis for me, being able to have that extra aspect to my game to extend plays."



