Still a lot to unpack following Saturday's spring game.



Dino Tomlin has gotten more attention than he ever has so far this spring and deservedly so. Tomlin will be one of the guys Emmett Morehead will rely on on offense and it came to fruition last Saturday when the two hooked up for a first half TD.



Tomlin spoke to a large group of media members about the game and his spring overall.



ON PREPARATION BEFORE THE SPRING SEASON

"I just tried to take what happened last year, some opportunities I got and tried to run with it. Definitely more confident this year. Another year where I feel I can show that I'm a real college football player. I'm just trying to make more plays, have more fun with it. It's my last year so..."



ON THE TOUCHDOWN IN THE SPRING GAME

"I think (the defense busted). Elijah (Jones) told me it was supposed to be zone and somebody else on the other side was supposed to get me. It was wide open. I thought it was man (coverage) so I thought I was going to get it pre-snap. but it was fun. I wish it would have been more contested, but it is what it is."



ON HOW HE FEELS THE OFFENSE PERFORMED OVERALL DURING SPRING BALL

"We definitely could be a lot cleaner. I think, generally we made enough plays, especially in the ones group, to move forward with. Definitely feel good about that, but we've got to play a lot cleaner, formationally and whatnot."



ON WHAT HE LEARNED FROM ZAY FLOWERS

"From Zay, the biggest thing I learned from him is just to be fearless. Whenever we're in a tough spot, he never backs down, so I think that's probably the most admirable trait about him outside of his physical play."



ON HAVING HIS DAD STEELERS HEAD COACH MIKE TOMLIN IN THE STANDS

"It was cool. It's not really different from high school, but it was good that he could come. Normally, he can't really go because they play on Sundays. It was cool (to score a TD), but he watches on TV and he texts me after, so it's not the same, but it's cool being on TV."



ON BEING MORE COMFORTABLE AROUND BC IN HIS SECOND YEAR

"Yeah, definitely enjoy going to school here. It's definitely different than a big state school like Maryland, but it's more intimate. I feel like I have a lot of friends outside the football team too. I actually know where I'm going around town a little bit. I can drive around and I know where I'm going. I've got a little spot, so I'm definitely enjoying that aspect of the transition."





