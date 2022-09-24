TALLAHASSEE — Before the Saturday night roar of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium could quiet in the wake of Osceola and Renegade's midfield spear plant, Florida State running back Trey Benson pulled off a feat that had only been done twice in the Seminoles' prolific history.

Benson broke four tackles—the last of which he effortlessly stiff-armed away—while housing a 93-yard kickoff return.

It took Benson 13 seconds to find the end zone. It took FSU just 115 more ticks to double its lead after fellow running back Treshaun Ward scored from one-yard out, cashing in on the first of two first-half interceptions from BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

It was a nightmare start to what ended up being the worst half of third-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley's stay: a 31-point shutout that saw FSU outgain BC, 327-64.

BC never recovered from FSU's first-quarter sucker punch, as the Eagles' offense—which entered 13th in the ACC in total yards per game—continued to unravel, and BC's defense—supposedly the strength of Hafley's team—cratered, allowing nine pass plays of 15-plus yards and seven runs of 10-plus yards.

Doak was tame for most of the game, simply because the Seminoles' 44-14 victory was never in question.

This story is being continued.