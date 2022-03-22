Freshman Guard Kanye Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College men's basketball guard Kanye Jones entered the transfer portal Monday night.

Jones, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, appeared in 30 games as a freshman. He averaged 9.7 minutes and 1.8 points per game as a reserve guard. In the process, he shot 26.4% from the field, including 24.4% from deep.

As ACC play wore on, however, Jones—and fellow freshman Gianni Thompson—were given a chance to contribute, partly due to injuries to Brevin Galloway, then TJ Bickerstaff and even DeMarr Langford Jr. In fact, Jones played 10 or more minutes in six league matchups.

Jones never seemed to figure things out defensively, and he struggled to take care of the ball (0.7 turnovers per game). But he did make an impact on the offensive end at times.

After scoring 12 points against Dartmouth in the season opener, his next notable performance came at Notre Dame when the shorthanded Eagles nearly pulled off the upset. Jones had five points on 2-of-3 shooting to go along with two rebounds in 17 minutes of action. He even drilled a 3-pointer to keep BC alive in the extra frame.