If you're a Boston College fan who is not yet a member of Eagle Action, let this new offer help convince you to try us out.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a free trial to Eagle Action you'll have access to all the site's content and message boards until August 1, 2020. That brings you right to the start of the football season.

If you're a new user and need to create an account for this offer click here.

Or, if you're a returning free user or a past subscriber, sign in first and then click here.

Make sure you're using the promo code "BC2020".

This offer is valid through April 30, 2020.