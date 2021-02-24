EagleAction - Four-star LB Demario Tolan's recruitment has taken off

"This has been a great experience, and I am loving recruiting right now," said Tolan. "I am just blessed right now. I am learning about the schools, I am talking to coaches, and I am excited about what is happening right now."

Offers started to come in late in 2020, then as his film spread, the four-star has taken it to another level.

In February, Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga linebacker Demario Tolan has added nine offers, and his recruitment has taken off.

A couple of SEC West programs jumped out as soon as they offered.

"Auburn and LSU are big-time programs and they definitely have my attention. Each school is a big name, I have dreamed about playing for those schools, and I will be able to speak on them more as I get to know more about them.

"I just know they have my attention."

Boston College and Virginia are showing the most attention right now. Tolan is speaking with each about four times a week, and both are on his radar.

"I am big on academics, and both schools are strong in that, so that is something I like. I talk to coach Pop (Kelly Poppinga) from Virginia and coach Lekabu from Boston College. Both are straight-forward guys, and I enjoy talking to them and getting to know them."

Tolan is still in the infant stages of his recruitment, and he is taking his time, and doing research on the schools that have offered. His recruitment has really taken off over the last month, and he is no hurry to make a decision.

"I am wide open to everyone, I am still just getting to know coaches, and trying to see what each school is about," said Tolan. "I am looking into the education each school offers, I want to see what the coaches are like, and I really want to take some visits as soon as we can."