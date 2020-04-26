News More News
Four new football offers sent out by Hafley's staff

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Eagle Action is documenting all of BC's football offers as they go out and in the last 48 hours the coaches have sent out four to new prospects.All went to Class of 2021 prospects.

