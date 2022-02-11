Four Eagles Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

On the eve of the 2022 season’s debut, Boston College lacrosse reeled in its final preseason accolades—individual honors for the sport’s most prestigious award.

Attackers Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid, midfielder Belle Smith and defender Hollie Schleicher were all named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list Thursday night.

North became the second BC player to ever win the award last season, joining Sam Apuzzo (2018).

North broke the sport’s single-season record for goals in 2021 with 102. And she did that in 21 games. North also shattered the NCAA Tournament goals record, registering 23 through the Elite Eight and 31 total when all was said and done. Additionally, she was masterful in the circle, winning 174 draws, including four in the national title game. She dominated the rest of the sport, men’s and women’s, in expected-goals-added, according to Lacrosse Reference.

Medjid upped the ante last season. And, like North, she turned it on in the NCAA Tournament, where she, too, was part of the All-Tournament team. The Garden City, New York, native scored 19 goals and tallied seven assists during the Eagles’ title run.

She finished the year with 61 goals and 18 feeders. Medjid, an All-ACC second teamer, popped off in the second leg of a weekend doubleheader against Louisville last year. She scored seven first-half goals and ended the day with a total of nine, tying Apuzzo’s single-game program record for goals.

Smith was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021. The 5-foot-5 Westhampton Beach, New York, native set the BC freshman record for points (65) and goals (47). The All-ACC first teamer did it with consistency, notching eight hat tricks. Efficiency helped as well. Smith was 35th nationally in shot percentage (56.6%).

Schleicher held down the fort at the other end of the field. The All-ACC first teamer logged 33 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers. She was BC’s 1B option in the circle, winning 92 draws. Schleicher played a significant role in the Eagles holding Syracuse to two second-half goals in the National Championship. She scooped up five ground balls in that game while forcing a pair of turnovers and corralling eight draws, en route to NCAA All-Tournament team honors.

BC kicks off the regular season Saturday afternoon against No. 4 Northwestern, which is coming off its second consecutive Final Four appearance.