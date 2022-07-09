Four BC Lacrosse Alums Take Gold in World Championships

Charlotte North helped take down Team USA's neighbor to the North. So did Sam Apuzzo. And Dempsey Arsenault.

The trio combined for five goals, three ground balls, two assists and two draw controls in Team USA's 11-8 gold medal win over Canada in the 2022 World Lacrosse Championships final Saturday afternoon.

Fellow Boston College lacrosse alum Kenzie Kent didn't play but was part of Team USA's roster and was the fourth former Eagle to bask in international glory this weekend.

The victory marked the fourth straight gold medal for Team USA, which won all eight of its games while becoming the first host country to win the tournament.

The event has been held 10 times since 1982, with Australia winning it twice. Both of those years, the games were being played in the US.

Team USA pummeled Australia in the semifinals, 17-2. Arsenault jumpstarted the Americans' scoring effort, and North finished with four goals.

North rounded out the tournament with a team-high 23 goals, but Kayla Treanor—current Syracuse head coach and former BC associate head coach—led Team USA with 34 points, becoming the all-time leading scorer in US World Championship history in the process.

Apuzzo, BC's first Tewaaraton Award winner and current assistant coach who starred with three goals and two assists during Saturday's final, was tied with North for second on the team with 28 points.