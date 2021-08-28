Former BC Starter Anthony Brown Jr. Named Oregon’s QB1

Anthony Brown Jr.’s career has had it all: ups, downs and everything in between. The sixth-year quarterback has been with two teams, played for two head coaches, suffered two season-ending injuries and now he’s won two quarterback battles. The former Boston College three-year starter was announced as Oregon’s QB1 by Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal Friday afternoon. Brown beat out freshmen Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford, all of whom will continue to compete for the backup position. Brown made his Oregon debut during last year’s Pac-12 Championship against USC. He played 12 snaps, mainly replacing then-starter Tyler Shough at the goal line for designed RPO packages. Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes, converted a critical fourth down and helped Oregon chew clock on the final drive of the conference title game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbnRob255YnJv d25fMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYW50aG9ueWJyb3duXzI8L2E+ IG1hZGUgaGlzIE9yZWdvbiBkZWJ1dCBsYXN0IG5pZ2h0IGFuZCBoZWxwZWQg dGhlIER1Y2tzIHNlY3VyZSB0aGUgUGFjLTEyIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcC48YnI+ PGJyPkhlcmUgYXJlIHRoZSBoaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gdGhlIGZvcm1lciA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJDRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHN0YXJ0aW5nIFFCJiMz OTtzIHR3by10b3VjaGRvd24gcGVyZm9ybWFuY2UuPGJyPjxicj7wn5O8IOKs h++4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ1hlZEYzNVJjbCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NYZWRGMzVSY2w8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNr c3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzEzNDAzMjc2ODM2NjY5NDgw OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjA8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cristobal and the Oregon staff liked what they saw. The Ducks gave Brown an expanded role in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State. The Cliffwood, New Jersey, native played 27 snaps and completed 12-of-19 passes for 147 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 36 yards and a pair of scores: the first was on a quarterback draw while the second came courtesy of the read option. Brown’s most impressive drive of the game and maybe his entire career followed an Oregon goal line stop late in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat piloted a nine-play, 98-yard drive that resulted in his final rushing touchdown of the season. Brown completed five passes, all of which went for 10 or more yards, during the series.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBPcmVnb24gc3RvcHMgSW93YSBTdGF0ZSBvbiBhdCB0aGUg Z29hbCBsaW5lLCBBbnRob255IEJyb3duIGxlYWRzIGEgOS1wbGF5LCA5OC15 YXJkIFREIGRyaXZlLjxicj48YnI+SGUgY29tcGxldGVzIGZpdmUgcGFzc2Vz IChlYWNoIGdvZXMgZm9yIDEwKyB5YXJkcykgYW5kIGNhcHMgdGhlIHNlcmll cyB3aXRoIGhpcyAybmQgcnVzaGluZyBURCBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZeKAlHRoaXMg b25lIGEgMTYteWFyZCBzY2FtcGVyIG9uIHRoZSByZWFkLW9wdGlvbi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZPTmo0bDVQdTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS82T05qNGw1UHU1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChA YW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h bmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xMzQ1NDk1MDQ1MjE5MjE3NDA5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK