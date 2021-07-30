Former BC QB Sam Johnson III Transfers to Shippensburg

When Sam Johnson III chose Boston College over renowned Big Ten programs such as Michigan and Iowa, it seemed as if he was in line to be Anthony Brown’s successor. That never happened. In fact, Johnson never played a down at BC. Now, the Detroit, Michigan, native is looking to revitalize his playing career in Division II. Johnson announced Friday that he’s headed to Shippensburg University, which is part of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

Johnson, once ranked 28th by Rivals among all Class of 2019 recruits in Michigan, entered the transfer portal in December 2020, a few weeks after his redshirt freshman season came to a close. He spent last year as the Eagles’ third-string quarterback, but, with star gunslinger Phil Jurkovec and established backup Dennis Grosel returning, Johnson looked elsewhere. Johnson, a Rivals three star, was one of six BC players with a 5.6 RR in then-head coach Steve Addazio’s 2019 recruiting class. Others in that group included standout wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Josh DeBerry, a 2020 All-ACC Honorable Mention. Johnson didn’t get the opportunities those two did in their first few years on the Heights. He enrolled in January in 2019 yet struggled mightily in BC’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game. Johnson, a lanky 6-foot-3, was just 2-of-7 for 25 yards in the exhibition and even took a seven-yard sack. He redshirted his freshman season, after which Addazio—his recruiter—was fired. Because of the pandemic, BC had minimal spring practice and limited training camp in 2020, however, it appeared Johnson was making some strides. Head coach Jeff Hafley even noted the young quarterback’s development.

