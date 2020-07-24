EagleAction - Former BC Pitchers Justin Dunn, Michael King Make Opening Day Rosters

Boston College baseball played just 15 games before COVID-19 wiped out the rest of the 2020 season. As it turns out, though, Eagles fans will get another glimpse of Birdball this year.

Former BC pitchers Justin Dunn and Michael “Mike” King, who fueled the Eagles’ 2016 run to the NCAA Super Regional, both made their respective opening day rosters. Dunn is primed to serve as the caboose of the Seattle Mariners’ six-man rotation, while King secured a spot on the New York Yankees’ 30-man roster after an impressive Summer Camp and exhibition performance.

Dunn was picked 19th overall by the New York Mets in the First-Year Players Draft, following his breakout 2016 campaign—a season that started with him as the team’s closer and ended with him as one of the best aces in the ACC. The Freeport, N.Y. native spent the next year with Class A Advanced St. Lucie, and he was promoted to Double A the subsequent season, where he posted a 6-5 record and 4.22 ERA in 15 starts.

In December 2018, Dunn and fellow top-100 prospect Jarred Kelenic were shipped off to Seattle in a deal for eight-time All-Star Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Diaz. Earlier that offseason, the Mariners reeled in another highly-touted young arm: Justus Sheffield. Seattle nabbed the lefty by trading away a southpaw of their own, James Paxton, to the Yankees.

Sheffield made seven starts for Seattle in 2019, whereas Dunn picked up where he left off with the Mets organization, playing Double A ball with the Mariners’ affiliate in Arkansas. When September rolled around and rosters expanded, Dunn was called up to make his MLB debut for the Mariners, who at the time were in fifth place in the AL West standings.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound righty gave up two runs to the Cincinnati Reds in his first major league outing but then bounced back to spin six scoreless innings over the course of his next three appearances. Dunn’s September cameo wrapped up a big year for the 24-year-old. While helping the Arkansas Travelers to the best record in the Texas League, he notched a 9-5 record, as well as a 3.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a league-best 158 punchouts.

Dunn is now listed as the sixth pitcher on the Mariners’ 2020 depth chart, one spot behind Sheffield. It’s the kind of rotation that, given the circumstances, could pay dividends.

“I think the six-men rotation is a great thing for where we’re at right now and something that we’ll look at going forward into the future, Seattle manager Scott Servais said prior to the team’s first Summer Camp workout, per The San Diego Union Tribune. “All these guys throw better when they have an extra day. So because we’re using a shortened season let’s stay with it.”

So far, so good. Last week, Dunn—who’s been developing his curveball and slider—scattered five K’s over three innings during an intrasquad game and stitched together an eye-catching 1-2-3 frame where he struck out the side (J.P. Crawford, Tim Lopes, and Tom Murphy).

Even more recently, King put on a show at Citi Field. The Warwick, R.I. native went four innings against the Mets, only allowing one run in Sunday’s exhibition. He even struck out reigning National League Rookie of the Year (and home run leader) Pete Alonso.