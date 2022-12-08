After being voted to the All-ACC team last week, Zay Flowers and teammate Donovan Ezeiruaku received more recognition on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Both Flowers and Ezeiruaku were named to the Associated Press’ version of the All-ACC team, with Flowers getting first team recognition and Ezeirauku earning second team honors. Flowers of course had a monstrous, record-setting year in his last season as an Eagle, while Ezeiruaku quickly emerged as one of the best defenders in the ACC this season, finishing the year with a conference-leading 8.5 sacks.

For Flowers, the accolades just keep rolling in. The amount of attention he continues to get is well deserved, but it’s what he’s eventually going to do in the draft interview process and during the combine that’s truly going to turn heads. While Zay’s greatness has been talked about at length around this area )and even then, BC football simply doesn’t draw that much attention) and ACC schools surely know how good he is having to prepare for him, there is still a huge segment of the country who are just going to be learning about Zay’s story for the first time during fraud season.

The All-ACC selection from the AP only solidifies what many who have been covering him for years already knew: Zay Flowers is elite and arguably one of - if not the most underrated receiver - in the entire country.

In Ezeiruaku’s case, the All-ACC selection from the AP signifies a big step forward for the sophomore defensive end. As the team continues to try and transition into the next phase under head coach Jeff Hafley, Ezeriuaku has emerged as a cornerstone that the staff can build around.

Ezeiruaku not only led the ACC in sacks this season, but also 61 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss. The 8.5 sacks were the most by an Eagle defender in a single season since 2018 and he also joined an illustrious group in terms of underclassmen who had 13 tackles or more for a loss. Including Ezeiruaku, the list also has Mathias Kiwanuka, Harold Landry and Luke Kuechly…that’s some pretty damn good company.

Ezeiruaku not only showed that he can defend the run this year, but he can also be an elite pass rusher when given the opportunity. With so many new faces joining the program and a bunch of talented veterans departing on defense, this accolade should only boost Ezeiruaku’s confidence as he tries to become an even bigger piece to the puzzle for Hafley and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu next season.

WOODBEY HEADED TO EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL

As Jaiden Woodbey prepares for the NFL Draft, he’ll have an opportunity to showcase his talent on a big stage as he accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl held in Las Vegas. Woodbey - a physical safety who can also play linebacker if need be - should hear his name called during one of the three days of drafting in April.