EagleAction - Flowers Sets New Standard with Second Weekly Honor

Jeff Hafley told reporters earlier this season that he likes to see players live before making judgments about their potential. When he watched Zay Flowers’ tape after getting the Boston College head coaching job, he saw “a glimpse” of the speedy wideout’s skill set. Months later, however, he got a better idea of what kind of player he had on his hands. “I really didn’t know who he was, probably, [until] we got going in training camp,” Hafley said on Sept. 22, three days after Flowers’ monster performance at Duke. “I really saw it start to come out.” Now, the whole country is enjoying the same view.

Flowers became the first player in program history to earn ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors twice in the same season Monday afternoon. The 5-foot-11 sophomore hauled in six receptions for 162 yards and a trio of scores, including the game-winner, in BC’s thrilling overtime win over Pittsburgh this past weekend. He was also named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after logging five receptions, 162 receiving yards, and one touchdown during the Eagles’ season opener versus Duke. Before Flowers, the last BC player to receive the accolade was Alex Amidon in 2013. Only one Eagles wide receiver in the past six seasons has eclipsed the 500-yard receiving mark: Kobay White in 2018. Flowers is well on his way to shattering that mark. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native ranks seventh in the nation with 405 receiving yards, and he’s tied for seventh with four touchdown catches. Flowers also sits atop the ACC with 101.3 receiving yards per game. Last year, he had just 341 receiving yards, as his offensive footprint was largely reduced to jet sweeps, screen passes, and underneath routes in the back half of the 2019 season. But with Frank Cignetti Jr. calling plays, Flowers’ number has been called upon quite often, especially for downfield shots. All three of his touchdown receptions Saturday evening spanned at least 25 yards. Twice, he beat the single-high safety, Pitt’s Jason Pinnock, and Phil Jurkovec dropped a high-arcing pass that hit a striding Flowers right in the bread basket, resulting in touchdowns of 44 and 77 yards.

