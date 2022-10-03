Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka earned ACC Player of the Week honors Monday for their performances against Louisville this past weekend. Flowers, the league's wideout of the week, starred with five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on receptions of 57 yards and 69 yards. The first saw him split double coverage and leap for the grab, which quarterback Phil Jurkovec believes was Flowers' best since they started working together in 2020.

Flowers also turned what was supposed to be a double pass into a 22-yard run. The senior wisely tucked the ball after seeing that his receivers were in man coverage and then reversed field before making a bee-line for the pylon and nearly scoring. Flowers—who was also named Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player—now ranks second all-time in BC history with 2,460 receiving yards. With his big day against Louisville, he passed his former position coach Rich Gunnell on the program leaderboard. Flowers leads the ACC this season with 481 receiving yards—at least 115 more receiving yards than every other player in the conference. Flowers' 6.8 receptions per game are also the most in the ACC, and his five touchdown catches are tied for first in the league. Flowers stole the headlines this past weekend, however, Onwuka's PAT block in the second quarter ended up being the difference in the Eagles' 34-33 win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQyBIQyBKZWZmIEhhZmxleSBvbiBEVCBDaGlidWV6ZSBPbnd1a2Em IzM5O3MgUEFUIGJsb2NrIGluIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgcXVhcnRlciBhZ2FpbnN0 IExvdWlzdmlsbGUgeWVzdGVyZGF5Ojxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7SXQgc2F5cyBh IGxvdCBhYm91dCBoaW0gYW5kIGEgbG90IGFib3V0IHRoYXQgZ3JvdXAgYmVj YXVzZSB0aGV5IHdlcmUgYWxsIGNvbWluZyBvZmYgdGhlIGJhbGwuJnF1b3Q7 PGJyPjxicj4oMS8yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ2tlTFBxRkdZ NyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NrZUxQcUZHWTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzY2MjMz NjY1MzgzOTk3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=