Flowers Named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

Boston College immediately got a taste of what Zay Flowers could do when the speedy wideout from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, brought in a game-opening, 33-yard touchdown reception in Week 1 of 2019.

But it wasn’t until last year that the program maximized his skill set, thanks to offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. and BC’s return to the air.

Flowers repeatedly blew the top off defenses, finished 18th nationally in receiving yards and now is collecting a host of preseason accolades ahead of a pivotal junior season.

He added another Thursday afternoon when he was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, along with 50 other players. The award, won by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020, is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in the FBS.