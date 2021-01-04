EagleAction - Flowers Listed With 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds

Flowers Listed With 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds
Following Boston College’s regular season finale at Virginia on Dec. 5, sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers, who piled up eight catches for 180 yards and two scores in the loss, told reporters that “I want to prove that I’m one of the best receivers in the nation.”
It appears as if he’s already being recognized as one. MyBookie Sportsbook released its 2021 Heisman Trophy odds, and Flowers was listed, albeit at +2500.
.@mybookiebet has released its 2021 Heisman Trophy odds, and BC WR Zay Flowers (+2500) is listed.— Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 4, 2021
Flowers broke out this season with 56 catches, 892 receiving yards, and 9 TDs—the second most in single-season program history.
Also had seven receptions of 40+ yards. pic.twitter.com/f44ym1Lf3W
The speedy 5-foot-11 wideout broke out in 2020. After being underutilized as a true freshman, particularly in the back half of the 2019 campaign, Flowers’ skill set was highlighted in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s motion-based passing attack. He logged 56 catches, 892 receiving yards, and an ACC-best nine receiving touchdowns, the second most in single-season program history.
Flowers became the first Eagle to win ACC Wide Receiver of the Week twice in the same season and ultimately earned All-ACC First-Team honors—the first BC wideout to do so since Alex Amidon in 2012.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded seven receptions of 40 or more yards, tied for the fourth most nationally. He finished the year with three 160-plus-yard receiving games.
Alabama star DeVonta Smith, the 2020 AP Player of the Year, is the favorite to win this year’s Heisman on Tuesday. He would be the first wide receiver to take home the award since Michigan WR/return man Desmond Howard in 1991.