EagleAction - Flowers Listed With 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds

Following Boston College’s regular season finale at Virginia on Dec. 5, sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers, who piled up eight catches for 180 yards and two scores in the loss, told reporters that “I want to prove that I’m one of the best receivers in the nation.” It appears as if he’s already being recognized as one. MyBookie Sportsbook released its 2021 Heisman Trophy odds, and Flowers was listed, albeit at +2500.

Flowers broke out this season with 56 catches, 892 receiving yards, and 9 TDs—the second most in single-season program history.



The speedy 5-foot-11 wideout broke out in 2020. After being underutilized as a true freshman, particularly in the back half of the 2019 campaign, Flowers’ skill set was highlighted in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s motion-based passing attack. He logged 56 catches, 892 receiving yards, and an ACC-best nine receiving touchdowns, the second most in single-season program history. Flowers became the first Eagle to win ACC Wide Receiver of the Week twice in the same season and ultimately earned All-ACC First-Team honors—the first BC wideout to do so since Alex Amidon in 2012.