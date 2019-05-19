In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Mentor (Ohio) wide receiver Luke Floriea announced his commitment to Boston College.

It was the second commitment in as many days for the Eagles, who had landed a commitment from Taji Johnson of Marietta, Ga., recently.

Johnson, like Floriea, is a receiver so the future of that position appears to be coming together quickly for Steve Addazio's program.

Floriea is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect who has yet to be ranked by Rivals.com. He was an all-state selection last year as a junior.

He had received a number of offers from Group of Five schools ranging from Air Force to Ball State, UMass and Kent State.

Floreia visited Boston College in recent days.