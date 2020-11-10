EagleAction - Five Storylines Heading Into This Year's Holy War

Boston College fans have had this one circled on the calendar since August.

The Eagles (5-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) will host No. 2 Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) Saturday afternoon for the programs’ 26th meeting—a series that, before the pandemic, was on pause until 2022.

After letting an 18-point lead slip through its grasp against Clemson two weeks ago, BC is getting another shot at a national title contender. The Irish, on the other hand, are coming off a potential season-defining win over those same Tigers.

It’s a rivalry game jam-packed with storylines. Let’s break it down.

It’s payback time for Phil Jurkovec: Notre Dame was Jurkovec’s dream school. He grew up watching the program and, as the No. 87 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, chose the Irish over an assortment of Power Five schools. It didn’t pan out like he envisioned. Jurkovec redshirted his freshman season before throwing 16 passes in mop-up duty the following year. He’s talked about regressing as a quarterback in South Bend, losing his love of football, and even contemplating switching positions. A week and a half after two-year starter Ian Book announced his return, Jurkovec entered the transfer portal.

Soon after, the 6-foot-5, 226-pound underclassman was on his way to Chestnut Hill. Jurkovec received his immediate-eligibility waiver on Aug. 4, and, two days later, the ACC revealed its 11-game schedule, which pitted BC against Notre Dame. The mid-November matchup is fast approaching, and Jurkovec, who now ranks fourth in the conference in passing yards per game, is set to face the signal caller he backed up for two years and the program he adored as a kid.

The 1993 parallels are uncanny: Every BC fan knows the date Nov. 20, 1993. It’s the second-most memorable day in program history (next to “Hail Flutie”). David Gordon drilled a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds to squash a 22-point Notre Dame comeback and give the Eagles their first and only win over the No. 1 team in the country. The previous week, the Irish knocked off top-ranked Florida State, 31-24. Notre Dame enters this weekend following another one-score victory over No. 1: The Irish pulled out an epic double overtime win against Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium this past Saturday, remaining undefeated in the process.