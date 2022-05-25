Five Potential Breakout Offensive Players for BC in 2022

Pretty much every season, there are players who, surprisingly, jump off the page for Boston College. Sometimes, it's a freshman who wasn't expected to have a significant role in Year One. Others, it's a player who has been around for a few seasons but hasn't quite made an in-game impact before breaking out. Just think about the offensive side of the ball. Last year, running back Pat Garwo III went from being the fourth back on the depth chart to emerging as the 19th BC player all-time to record 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season. The year before that, CJ Lewis—after struggling with drops early in his Eagles career—caught everything his way, recording 28 receptions and five touchdowns. In 2019, offensive lineman Zion Johnson went from being a Davidson transfer and rotational piece up front to finishing the year as BC's most intriguing O-Line prospect. There are bound to be at least a couple breakout players across the Eagles' offense in 2022. Here are five players who could be part of that class.

1. WR Jaelen Gill (R-Sr.)

2021 stats: 24 catches, 269 receiving yards, 1 TD As was the case with the rest of BC's receiving corps in 2021, Jaelen Gill's numbers were down from 2020. Of course, the six-game absence of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec was a critical reason why. Still, Gill logged two or more grabs in eight of the nine games he played in. The former Ohio State transfer missed the first three outings of the season with a stress fracture but bounced back to record the fourth-best Pro Football Focus receiving grade (65.1) on the team. Gill's best game last season was against North Carolina State when he pulled in five passes for 71 yards. He had a pair of 100-yard receiving games the previous season. Along with Zay Flowers, Gill has stepped up as a leader in the wide receiver room this offseason. He's proven the ability to make plays downfield in his first two years with the Eagles, making mid-air adjustments to the ball and angling his body to highpoint passes. With a good bit of attention on Flowers, Gill should be able to flourish.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIGEgbG9vayBhdCB0aGF0IDE3LXlhcmQgSmFlbGVu IEdpbGwgcmVjZXB0aW9uLiBJbmNyZWRpYmxlIGJvZHkgY29udHJvbCBieSB0 aGUgcmVkc2hpcnQganVuaW9yIFdSLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MENQc0RhVmpRMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBDUHNEYVZqUTI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVz LzE0NTk2NjU0NjQ0Mzk3NTQ3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2. RB Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.)

2021 stats: 6 rush, 13 rushing yards | 2 receptions, 5 receiving yards | 12 snaps Xavier Coleman flashed his skill set during this year's spring game when he improvised on a Jurkovec scramble drill and left linebacker Vinny DePalma in the dust for a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Coleman had a great spring last year, too, but a knee injury set him back. He ended up playing just 12 snaps across three games, per PFF, before redshirting his freshman season. New offensive coordinator John McNulty has more in store for Coleman in 2022. Don't be surprised to see the speedy, 5-foot-7 back out on the perimeter. Last year, Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees had Irish running back Chris Tyree doing the same thing. And it worked out pretty well for Notre Dame. Seems like McNulty wants to get Coleman the ball in space in similar ways.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtIZSBoYXMganVzdCBhIG5hdHVyYWwgYWJpbGl0eSwgYSBn b29kIGZlZWwgZm9yIHRoZSBnYW1lLiAuLi4gQW5kIHdlIGhhdmUgYSBkZWNl bnQgY29ubmVjdGlvbi4gWW91IGNhbiYjMzk7dCByZWFsbHkgcHJhY3RpY2Ug dGhhdCBsaXR0bGUgc2NyYW1ibGUsIGJ1dCBqdXN0IGhpcyBmZWVsIGZvciB0 aGUgZ2FtZS4gSXQgbWVzaGVzIHdlbGwgd2l0aCBtaW5lLiZxdW90Ozxicj48 YnI+4oCUIEJDIFFCIFBoaWwgSnVya292ZWMgb24gUkIvV1IgWGF2aWVyIENv bGVtYW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tpR2N4dWQ2VHYiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9raUdjeHVkNlR2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0 cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNTEyODk1MzIwNTkzNzcyNTUy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3. C Drew Kendall (R-Fr.)

2021 stats: 14 snaps, 76.3 PFF pass blocking grade, 54.4 PFF run blocking grade Drew Kendall has big shoes to fill. He has to replace Alec Lindstrom, who is one of five Eagles to ever receive multiple first-team All-ACC honors. Plus, Lindstrom was the eyes of the offense, as he helped Jurkovec read pressures pre-snap. Not only that, but Kendall also has to live up to his father's legacy at BC. Pete Kendall is a BC Hall of Famer that went on to become a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and enjoy a 13-year career at the next level. Kendall is up to the task. He was the crown jewel of the Eagles' 2021 recruiting class. The Eagles won over the former four-star recruit from Michigan and Stanford. Last year, Lindstrom groomed Kendall to be the heir at center, and he slid into that spot during spring ball. Kendall is 6-foot-4 but only 283 pounds. It will be interesting to see if strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz has Kendall put on some more weight before the season starts. Either way, Kendall has the chance to follow Christian Mahogany as BC's "next big thing" in the trenches.

4. TE George Takacs (Gr.)

2021 stats: 3 receptions, 36 yards, 1 TD Tight end George Takacs played 407 offensive snaps last year for Notre Dame and ran 135 receiving routes, according to PFF, but was targeted just four times and logged three receptions for 36 yards and one score, which came against Stanford. That's largely because targets at the position were gobbled up by All-American Michael Mayer, who rounded out the year with 71 catches—third among all tight ends in 2021—840 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Takacs has great familiarity with Jurkovec. Both were part of the Irish's 2018 recruiting class. Takacs also has impressive size. At 6-foot-6, 246 pounds, the grad transfer is a threat in the middle of the field, just like Trae Barry was last year. Jurkovec likes throwing to his tight ends. The 2020 season was a perfect example of that when Hunter Long piled up 57 receptions. Takacs likely won't have that kind of production, however, he should shatter his Notre Dame marks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGdsaW1wc2UgYXQgdGhlIDFzdC10ZWFtIE8gaW4gMTEtcGVyc29u bmVsLiBUaGVyZeKAmXMgYSBzbGFudC1mbGF0IGNvbWJvIG9uIHRoZSBsZWZ0 IHNpZGUgKFdSIEphZWxlbiBHaWxsIHNsaXBzIHRvIHRoZSBmbGF0IHRvIGNy ZWF0ZSBtb3JlIHJvb20gZm9yIEphZGVuIFdpbGxpYW1zIG9uIHRoZSBzbGFu dCkuPGJyPjxicj5aYXkgRmxvd2VycyBpcyBzcGxpdCBvdXQgd2lkZSB0byB0 aGUgcmlnaHQsIGFuZCBURSBHZW9yZ2UgVGFrYWNzICh3aG8gbWFrZXMgdGhl IGdyYWIpIGlzIGluIHRoZSBzbG90LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MWF2Y0hzZ1JjeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFhdmNIc2dSY3k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVz LzE1MTIwODE5NzQ3MTc5MjMzMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. WR Joe Griffin (Fr.)