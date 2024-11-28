Final Visitor List Of The Season - Pitt

I truly can't get over that it's the final home game of the season on Saturday.

The whirlwind that was February, March and April has all of a sudden gotten us to just about December seemingly out of nowhere. But, we're here and BC has a chance to wrap things up at 7-5 heading into (hopefully) a good bowl game.

While it may not be the best weekend to have 48 recruits on hand, that's how many the Eagles are hosting for the matchup with the Panthers. With most students probably home for Thanksgiving, some cold weather expected and let's be honest, a not-so-great atmosphere even on a 70-degree day (except for Red Bandana games obviously), the team will have to leave the biggest impression on guys the staff wants here.

The good news is that a lot of names in this week's group are already commits.

Here's the full list...