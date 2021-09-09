Filling in at Place Kicker, Danny Longman Is Ready for the Challenge

Danny Longman’s Twitter account still has a video pinned from May 21, 2018—before his freshman year at Boston College. It’s him drilling back-to-back 60-yard field goals.

In other words, him living up to his last name.

Longman has the leg. That’s never been in question. As a senior at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Florida, the Miami Shores native converted 18-of-19 field goals with a long of 49. But when he was recruited by BC, Steve Addazio’s staff wanted him to solely focus on kickoffs and simply be a backup at place kicker and punter.

Longman is going on his fourth straight season as the Eagles’ kickoff man. His number was called leading up to BC’s game against Holy Cross in 2018, after Eagles place kicker Colton Lichtenberg, who at the time also handled kickoffs, was sidelined with an injury. Longman took the opportunity and ran with it, teeing off kickoffs for the final 11 games of that season.

He’s improved over the years, cutting down on kicks out of bounds—in 2019, he led the nation with 11—and, last Saturday, he averaged 63.8 yards per kickoff, currently good for sixth in the ACC. If he maintains that average, he’ll end the year with a career high.

For the second consecutive season opener, Longman also served as the Eagles’ place kicker. During fall camp, incumbent starter Aaron Boumerhi re-aggravated a right hip injury that he’s had two surgeries on. Boumerhi was out. Once again, it was Longman’s turn.