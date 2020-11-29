EagleAction - Fast-rising Georgia LB Trevin Wallace back on the market

"Boston College is still a school I am considering, but I have been thinking about this for a while, and now that the season is over, I wanted to open back up," said Wallace. "I like Boston College, it is a good school, but I am going to take a step back, relax for minute and get my mind straight."

Wallace has talked about staying closer to home in the past, and on Sunday, he backed off his pledge to Boston College and is now examining some SEC options.

After early senior film got out, offers started rolling in from SEC schools, and when that happened, the Eagles were in trouble.

Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County linebacker Trevin Wallace committed to Boston College in June. He was coming off an injury last season, and with no spring football or summer camps for college coaches to see Wallace, he was somewhat under the radar.

The schools that have Wallace's attention are Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He has had a virtual visit with Auburn, and he is expecting to have one with the other schools in the near future.

"I am talking to those schools a lot, and they are recruiting me different, but the same too. They all tell me I can be a great player anywhere I go, but that they want to be the coach that coaches me.

"I have developed good relationships with coaches at each school, so I am looking at all those the same. I do not have a leader or any order right now. I am going to take some time and look at the schools.

"Once I get my mind straight again now that I am open, I am going to really look into depth charts, defensive schemes and things like that."

Due to Wallace running track, he is not an early enrollee, so he is in no rush to make a decision. Even when he was committed to Boston College, he was thinking he would sign in February, and he is still thinking that at this time.

"I could sign in December, I still don't know for sure yet, but I am still leaning towards signing February," said. "It gives me more time. I would rather wait, but I still do not know for sure. I am just going to take my time right now."

Things are about to go to another level for Wallace. He put this decision off due to his focus on his senior season, but after he rushed for 382 yards and scored three touchdowns in a playoff loss Friday, he is turning his attention to recruiting.

It has been all about conversations with coaches, and he said he has connected with a coach from each of the schools on his list. He now plans to take a much deeper look into the programs to find the right fit.

His parents will be by his side.

"My parents are involved for sure and they want me to be happy with my school. I am going to be the one picking the school, but it will be a school my parents like and feel is good for me.

"They talk to coaches too, so they are in this with me. The school I pick will be a school my parent's think has a good environment for me."

South Carolina was in this too, and still could be, but the Gamecocks are going through a coaching change, so it is more wait and see.

Georgia is another school showing interest. The Bulldogs have not offered yet, but are in regular contact.