Ezeiruaku Selected 44th Overall By Dallas

Donovan Ezeiruaku is headed to Dallas after the Cowboys took him 44th overall in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Ezeiruaku had 16.5 sacks last season, was a consensus First Team All-American and won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The pairing of Ezeiruaku and Micah Parsons automatically becomes one of – if not the best – duo in the NFL.

Ezeiruaku’s selection marks the 225th all-time BC player drafted and continues the streak of an Eagle hearing their name called at the NFL Draft for 11 straight years.

“Donovan is a smart, tough, dependable player with great leadership qualities,” said Bill O’Brien in a statement released by BC.

“He was a unanimous captain selection voted by his teammates. He has a versatile skill set – an elite pass rusher with great explosive ability to close on the quarterback. He plays with a great motor and single-handedly won us games by strip sacking the QB at the end of games in critical situations. Donovan will be a great pro.”