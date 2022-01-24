Ezechiel Tieide Becomes Fifth BC WR to Enter Portal

Boston College lost not only its fifth wide receiver to the transfer portal this cycle but also its copycat dual-threat quarterback. A chameleon of sorts. Ezechiel Tieide—a redshirt junior who simulated the likes of Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader and Florida State’s Jordan Travis as a scout team dual-threat quarterback this season—announced his intent to play elsewhere in 2022 Sunday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNQb3J0 YWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc1BvcnRhbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09YUU91eTZaemYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9PWFFPdXk2WnpmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVhc3kgKEBFemVjaGllbFRp ZWlkZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FemVjaGllbFRp ZWlkZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NTA0NzUwMjc1NTc0MTcwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tieide has two years of eligibility remaining. The Lachine, Quebec, native was recruited as a defensive back after playing quarterback at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire. But he redshirted the 2018 season and didn’t see action the following year. He switched to wide receiver and appeared in nine games during the 2020 campaign, logging 67 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus. That said, he didn’t register any offensive stats.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyB54oCZYWxsIGNhbiBzZWUgd2hhdCBJ4oCZdmUgYmVlbiDwn6WY LkltIGEg8J+RqPCfj77igI3wn42zIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83 VG9WT3RtYnNXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1RvVk90bWJzVzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBFYXN5IChARXplY2hpZWxUaWVpZGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXplY2hpZWxUaWVpZGUvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODQ5MTk0 MTY0NjY5NTIxOTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK