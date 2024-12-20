Everything Will Lawing Said During Pinstripe Bowl Media Day

If it feels like the Pinstripe Bowl is taking forever o get here, that's because it is.

But, we're finally just about a week away and on Thursday, players and the offensive and defensive coordinators from both Nebraska and BC met with the media virtually.

Here's everything that BC OC Will Lawing had to say. We'll have Lewis' media availability posted a bit later too.

On Morales and Franklin becoming red zone threats later in the year

"Yeah, they've made a couple plays down there. Every game, we put an emphasis on really trying to get those guys a couple more balls than we have early on in the year. They're trustworthy guys for sure. Whether those guys get called or not, sometimes those calls get killed based on looks, so they come up more often than others. But, they're always definitely targets and options when we get down there."

On Morales and Franklin as blockers in the run game

"Very effective. Both savvy football players and we put a lot on their plate. Specific blocks they have to execute and adjustments they have to make within those schemes based on different looks. Those guys have been very reliable for us all year."

On James' growth and what's been working lately offensively

"He takes a very steady and consistent approach day-by-day and has ever since he's been here. Obviously, the more reps you get, the more consistent you become in your play on the field and the better things go and you feel more comfortable with the guys you're around and operating with. He's certainly made strives in all aspects and we'd like to continue to see that. As far as what's clicking, guys are just making plays. Guys are stepping up in whatever position it may be whether it's receiver or tight end or offensive line doing some good things for us...it's just a matter of everyone doing their job. I don't want to say it's clicked more than it has before. Some guys have made some plays. We've had some explosive plays that have helped us score some points. Grayson James has done a good job for us."

On how RB depth has helped in passing game & how the staff determine who gets the bulk of carries in a week

"Those guys have done a great job all year. They all have a little bit different skill sets. Certainly, Jordan (McDonald) coming on late in the year has added some depth in that room. He's made some plays when he's gotten some carries...as far as during the game, riding the hot hand, that's part of it. When things are going well we continue to feed 'em and get them the ball. Certainly, if you've got a good run game it's always going to help your passing game. Everything we do here revolves around the running game If you're able to run the ball play action is good, movement is good, screens are good...it means that on third down potentially, we're on track and that's important for us when we're trying to drive the football."

On him being a GA at Penn State when John Butler was the DC

"I was a GA on defense and Coach Butler, John was the D-coordinator. I learned a lot from him. I had a chance to be with him there and then also he was in Houston with us for a couple years. John's a great coach and he does a great job. He did a great job at Penn State and in Houston with those guys. Looking forward to (matching up against him)...always looking forward to competition, getting our guys out there and getting our guys prepared and ready to go."

On dealing with Castellanos leaving at the time it happened

"To answer your question, instead of talking about that specific scenario...the way we handled that scenario is the way we really handle any scenario, is you gotta stick and move. When you're in a football game and teams are giving you some stuff on defense that you're not prepared for, like, you've got to be able to stick and move and adjust. You can't get flustered or worry and get all...'oh, I don't know how to react,' you've got to be able to calm yourself and come up with a solution. As coaches, we try to problem solve and manage things as best as possible and teach. Just...that scenario - whether it's that or anything that comes up - whether it's the next man up mentality or making things work, whatever the hand you've been dealt with, putting people in the best position to succeed. All those things come into play and certainly in that scenario, all those things happened."

On if he'd ever experienced that type of situation before

"Probably not that exact same. I've certainly been around some things where it's not ideal as far as being able to handle things and you get caught off guard a little bit. But, whatever those scenarios may be and situations, when those things have come up in whatever nature, you get kind of used to emotionally and mentally dealing with it and being able to move along."

On what he's learned from Bill O'Brien throughout the years, why he's wanted to stick with him and how the relationship has grown

"I've been with coach for a long time. Really, for multiple reasons. I've learned a ton of football from coach in all areas, not just offense. I mean, I was on defense on his staff for four years before I was on offense. I'd say the main reason I like working with and for Coach O'Brien is he believes in the same things I believe in. My dad was a football coach and growing up, physicality, discipline, toughness...all those things...hard coaching, tough love, that's how my dad coached guys. The players my dad coached loved him. I had a chance to be around it as a kid and the guys that coached me like that when I was a player, I appreciated the most. That's the kind of coach Coach O'Brien is and what he believes in I believe in. So, that's really the driving force why I've enjoyed coaching for him for as long as I have. Then, I was the new coach here on offense...a lot of those guys that are on our staff, they were her before and so there's some things they were doing that I wanted to learn as well. Always learning. The offense...we've been a part of, when I've been around Coach O'Brien it's evolved every year. Whether it was when he was at the Patriots to Penn State and then Houston, to 'Bama and then back to the Patriots again and then here...it's ever evolving. Everything we try to do, we try to put the best personnel we have on the field as much as possible and utilize them and get them in the best position to really showcase their skillset and put them in the best position to succeed. Whether that's formations, motions, plays, all that staff. Really, being on the same page, I think that's No. 1, getting here when we did."

On mixing up the run and pass and taking it to another level next year and moving forward

"Running the football is critical. We try to do as much as we can pairing up formations and motions and making things look the same. Every game we go into it like that. If we go into the game and plan on running out of this formation, we try to have play action or a pass from the same formation and motion to give the defense a similar picture and do something different. I think that's important. Then, we try not to do too much. It's more about having core plays you believe in and that the QB is comfortable with and then just dressing them up different ways so the defense sees it a different way, but your reads are similar and you're trying to get guys in certain spots to do things they're comfortable doing. With time and reputation we'll have improvements there."

On what he's learned as a play caller this season

"I've learned a ton. Calling plays...one, being in a coordinator role is just a different job description and some of the duties you're asked to do throughout the week are just a little different than what it is when you're a position coach. Some of the things as the season's gone a long with preparation. Maybe a scenario comes up in a game and you're like, 'I wish I was a little more prepared for that.' So, they very next week you have an answer for something that could come up. You build off your experiences. So, things that happened in games - good or bad - I try to put in my memory and better myself as a play caller so if those scenarios some up, I've got a better answer and can react faster. It's like anything else. That's why experience is so important. Personally, as a coach, I'm 39, so I'm still young and I'm learning all the time. The more experience I've had and being around some of these great coaches I've had to be around, I learn from them all the time. So, the experiences I have as a play caller just help me along the way to build on."