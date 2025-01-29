Everything Ozzy Trapilo & Donovan Ezeiruaku Said At The Reese's Senior Bowl

After a couple of fantastic practices, Ozzy Trapilo and Donovan Ezeiruaku finally met with the media for the first time on Wednesday down in Mobile, Alabama at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Here's what both guys told one of the NEFJ guys we have down there this week during the brief media window after practice:

Ezeiruaku

On what a team would get if they drafted him

"They would be getting a dog, honestly. A person who is an ultimate competitor. A person that loves to win, but a great person at the same time. Someone who is very passionate, about great teammate and that's what a team will be getting."

On how he feels his skillset translates to the NFL

"I think my position is a premiere position right now in the NFL. It's a passing league, so if you know, someone in my position can do what I do, I think they have a spot in the NFL."

On if he was surprised by the season he had at BC

"Nah. I wasn't surprised. I put a lot of work in my entire career, but as well as the offseason, this past offseason. When prayer and hard work mix only positive things can happen from that."

On if the Green Bay Packers had talked to him and if he talked to Hafley

"Yeah, I talked to the Packers.(Hafley) wasn't there yet, but I'm sure I'll see him soon. But, if not here I'll see him at the combine."

More on Hafley's impact on his career

"Him and his staff, it wasn't just Coach Hafley as well, other assistants (pushed me to BC). Obviously, Boston College is a high academic institution, but they showed me how they were going to develop me into the player I wanted to become to reach my goals. So, that was very important for myself and my family, we trusted that...I played for him for three years. He's one of those coaches where their door is always open. He's not one of those coaches where you've got to set an appointment to go talk to him in his office. It speaks volumes for who he is as a person. He's a great coach. He knows football and he for darn sure knows defense...there was a couple people (in the meeting with Green Bay), I don't think the whole staff was there yet...I wouldn't mind (playing in Green Bay), but anywhere I go will be a perfect fit for me...it would be lovely to play for my college coach again, but it doesn't matter. It's just a blessing to be in this position and I;m blessed to get drafted in the NFL."

On where he's hearing he might go

"I have no idea. I don't really pay too much attention to that. I just kind of go out here and work."

On if he can play with someone like Abdul Carter

"I believe I'm the best pass rusher, defensive end and Edge in this class, in my opinion of course. He's a great player, but I don't want to compare myself to anybody because comparison is the thief of joy. So, I don't even do that."

On going against Ozzy in 1-on-1's

"I definitely didn't want to because I go against him every single day at BC, but it was good. I know what kind of player he is. He understands what kind of player I am, so it's always competition amongst us...I think my one-on-one's (as a whole) were really good today. I don't recall dropping a rep, so it's a solid day for me."

Trapilo

On practicing right and left tackle

"It was good. I've done a lot of work after the season ended to make sure I'm able to play both. Obviously, you have to have that going in to the next level, right? Just be as available as possible. The ability to do both is something I've been working on for a good amount of time now, even throughout the season after practice I would try to just keep the left side fresh. So, yeah, it went well I think. Obviously, shaking the rust off, but today was a good day."

On if being in pads Tuesday was the first time since the bowl week

"Yeah, same thing as all the other guys here. So, not as clean as (Wednesday). I think (Wednesday) was overall smoother for everyone, which was good to see."

On going against Ezeiruaku in 1-on-1's

"It was good. It reminded me of back at BC. We lined up against each other every single day. So, it was like a little piece of BC back out here which was cool."

On how it's been living out this experience with a teammate

"It's been awesome. I remember when we both got the invite, we were thrilled about it. Super happy for each other obviously, we're teammates. We care about each other and hope for the best for each other, so it's just awesome to see and to go through this with him."