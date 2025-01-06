Everything Earl Grant Said During ACC Coaches Zoom On Monday

On Monday, Earl Grant was part of a weekly ACC Coaches Zoom call. Here's everything he had to say during his 10-ish minute window:

On Venning and Beadle coming into their own heading into ACC play

"They've played really good basketball for us. It's one of those unorthodox seasons where...typically, this time of year, you know your top three guys, top scoring threats, top defenders. We actually just discovering all of those things. Still learning our team. But, Chad has been somebody from day one in the summer who came in and really worked on his body, got in good shape. He's still building towards being a top-notch conditioned guy, but put a lot of work in. Josh Beadle, being an experienced ACC player, he's given us a good lift as well."

On Donald Hand Jr. making history with his father as ACC Player of the Week

"The first thing is, when you say that's the first time that it ever happened in the history of the ACC, that's a major statement. That's a big time deal. Obviously, his dad had a good career at Virginia. DJ's a young player that's just kind of coming on. You watch the film from last year, getting prepared for Miami or getting prepared for Georgia Tech and you watch the film and realize he wasn't really on the floor. So, we had other guys on the floor. He wasn't in the mix last year. So, he's made a big jump and continues to grow and develop as a second year player."

On DJH leading the team in rebounding

"I didn't necessarily expect him to be our leading rebounder, but we did talk to him about trying to be more intentional to go into the backboard, the offensive glass and the defensive boards. When you rebound it off the backboard, we tell him he can push the break some, so you kind of dangle that carrot. But, yeah, he's 6'6" at the guard position, so he's a big guard. He's a good athlete. He's been chasing some of those balls down and has done a great job of it."

On if he'd rather a week in between games or playing more frequently

"We've had a lot of choppiness. It seems like we've had a lot of play a game, week off, play a game, week off. You know, I'd rather keep playing games, but right now, for where we are 15 games in, we're at the halfway mark of the season and we kind of need this week. Some things have developed in the last 10 days with our team and what we've learned about lineups and different combinations. So, we need to work on some offense with different combinations. We need to work on some defensive schemes, some ball screen things. So, we actually need this week right here at the midpoint. We smack dab in the middle of the 24-25 season. I think this is a good time for us to break so we can work on a couple particular things."

On DJH doubling his minutes, tripling his scoring this season

"A couple things (have contributed). No. 1. his understanding of what we're trying to do offensively and defensively. He was in the program last year, so he's had a head start on some of the new players. He has a great understanding of what we do. That's one part of it. I think the second part of it is he's in the gym every morning at 6:30 working on his game, he's a hard worker. Farmers should get the first share of the crops. I think that's just something he does. He's in the gym, he's working. Then, just opportunity. More minutes based on who our team is, based on the guys who graduated or the guys who left. There's just more opportunity for him. It's the right time for him to breakthrough. It's good for him personally, but it also is good for our program because he's one of the guys that's impacted us and allowed us to have some success so far this year."

On playing Syracuse and still having a Northeast rivalry

"People love the Big East. We played Providence in the NIT last year and I didn't realize how big of a deal that was. My phone was blowing up like we were in the national championship game. People were saying ' hey, this is a big game, let's go play, let's go compete,' so, I think any time you play an old, traditional Big East game or matchup, there's more excitement around the game. There's more fans in the building. So, people still really pay attention to those matchups."

On slow starts the last two games

"I think the game against Miami we started slow, but they started fast. I think it was a new coach, guys were playing free, they were doing some different, unorthodox things they hadn't done with a new coach that kind of caught us by surprise. We showed great character and resiliency, came back and won the game. Against Georgia Tech, we actually didn't start off slow. We were up all the way through the first half until about nine minutes and then they made a 7-0 run. They hit us with two runs. One 7-0 in the middle of the first half. It went from 24-23 to 31-23 and then they hit us with another run, 8-0. It's a game of runs. They made them, we didn't. So, we went down 13 at half. I thought we started off great in that game. We played great basketball, we got away from some things, allowed them to get into transition and then they went 7-11 from three. They made some contested shots on that particular day. Go back and watch the film, they made some contested shots. They were 7-11 from three and opened up the game."