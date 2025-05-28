Men's & Women's Basketball Set For Exhibitions with UConn In 2026

Who doesn't like an excuse to go spend a weekend at the casino?

BC basketball fans - both men's and women's - will have the opportunity to enjoy themselves down at Mohegan Sun the weekend of October 11th.

That's because on Monday, October 13, both programs will face national powerhouses UConn in an exhibition double header. The event was NCAA waiver-approved before being finalized.

"This exhibition game against UConn will be a great opportunity for our team with live-game action during the preseason," said Earl Grant. "It will be good preparation for the upcoming season with a matchup against a long-time rival and one of the top programs in the country at Mohegan Sun Arena."

BC and UConn's men's teams have played 90 times during the regular season dating all the way back to the 1918 season. The Eagles and Huskies were original members of the Big East Conference in 1979, but haven't played since November of 2013 in the 2K Sports Classic at MSG.

Win or lose, most of the time UConn plays all eyes are on them and a select handful of teams in the country, which means a bump in exposure for BC. Even in an exhibition game, there will be some buzz for this one, particularly on social media between both schools 'burner' accounts. It'll get a crowd.

The Boston College and UConn women's programs haven't played since November of 2005. Fans may remember one of the larger profile matchups between the schools came in the semifinals of the 2004 Big East Tournament, with the Eagles winning by three en route to a conference title.

Of course, no team has been watched more than the UConn women over the last 20 years or so, which means a national stage for the Eagles that doesn't come around often.

It's also nice that these games are in October when you may be able to catch one of the Huskies' squads napping a bit early in the season, or just not quite settled in as a team yet. They might not mean anything record wise, but solid performances or even a win could help boost confidence heading into the regular season.

"Playing UConn in an exhibition at Mohegan Sun is a great experience for our team," said Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. "The opportunity to compete against the 2025 National Champions in such a beautiful arena - the home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun - is an incredible opportunity to grow and improve,".

Here's info on tickets from the school:

Tickets for the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibition Game will go on sale on Friday, August 1, via Ticketmaster and at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office starting Saturday, August 2. A limited number of tickets will be available through the Boston College box office at a later date.