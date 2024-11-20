Everything Bill O'Brien Said Wednesday

Bill O'Brien had his usual Wednesday Zoom press conference after practice Wednesday. It's the last bit of availability until postgame Saturday.

Here's everything he had to say:

On UNC's ability to pressure the QB

"They do a good job. Jeff Collins, their defensive coordinator, does a really good job. We have to be on high alert for five-man rush, six-man rush, he mixes it up pretty well. At the end of the day, we feel good about our protection system. It has to hold up. That's going to be one of the biggest challenges of the game."

On the status of Jerand Bradley and Jaedn Skeete

"Jerand Bradley is sick. So he's a little under the weather. I think he'll be ok. And then Skeete is out. Skeete's out."

On Ezeiruaku's development during O'Brien's first season

"He's what it's all about at Boston College. He's a captain. He's a great student. Great player. One of the best players in the country. Like, this is what we're looking for, right? Very smart, very driven. Absolutely one of the great faces of this program. A great embassador for BC football and has a very, very bright future both on and off the field."

On Carter Davis

"I think he's a really good player. Very instinctive. He's got great ball skills. Great tackler. I really like Carter a lot. It's going to be fun to coach him for a while. He's a guy that can play corner, he can play safety. One of the better players on our team. Comes to practice every day. Tough, tough person. Tough guy. He's just a really great member of the team."

On how coaches navigate injuries during the week

"Yeah, look, you have to have a plan for it, right? It happens. It's a violent sport. I have a lot of experience with it. Both at the college level and at the NFL level. So...I think when I was a younger coach I was probably more concerned about injuries - and I'm always concerned about the individual injury, no doubt about it, the health of the player is so important to us - but, as it affects the team, it's the next man up mentality. This team has embraced that. I think that's a great question because that's one of the things over the last couple of weeks, a lot of guys have gotten opportunities because of guys being banged up. Many of those guys have made the most of it. We'd like to see that continue."



On Joe Marinaro and Bryce Steele

"One of the things with Joe is, he went into that game...he's a special teams captan and one of the leaders on the team, but he had eight tackles in the game against a good SMU team. Really happy for Joe. Joe's a heart and soul guy. He prepares like a starter at linebacker every single week. Great communicator. You can hear him out here on the practice field, he's one of the voices you hear relative to communicating the defense and all that. Bryce Steele is a guy we really have high expectations for. You think about his story and what he's overcome. Here's a guy that overcame cancer. I think we should do a great job of making a bigger deal about that. There's been very few guys in my career that I've been around that have overcome things like that. David Quisneberry in Houston, John Metchie with the Houston Texans now and then obviously now, Bryce Steele. To overcome cancer and be in the lineup and to be able to do what he does. A tremendous, tremendous message to everybody in our program. Bryce is an awesome guy and we look forward to continuing to coach him,"

On Reed Harris

"Yeah, Reed has steppe dup. Reed had a big game last week and he's one of our better players. He's played a lot. Look, we've tried to get him the ball. Sometimes we've got them the ball sometimes we haven't. We believe Reed Harris has a great future and is a really, really good, young player. He has stepped up. He's done a lot during the year to help us. Whether it's blocking or catching passes and last week was a good sign of that."